Let Them Play Michigan files lawsuit to start winter sports

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After another delay for the start of high school contact winter sports, the disappointment is growing amongst players, coaches, and parents.

The advocacy group Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and several parents have filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Department Health and Human Services new director Elizabeth Hertel in hopes of lifting the ban on contact sports competition as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately there is no other place for citizens to appeal a decision that restricts the parents and student-athletes ability to pursue a key component in their public education,” said Peter Ruddell, the attorney on the case.

The complaint says there is no evidence associating participation in high school athletics with an increased risk of COVID-19. The attorney representing the effort Peter Ruddell also lists six arguments Let Them Play Michigan put forth to MDHHS in a letter last week...including education achievement being linked to athletic opportunities.

“The Ban on athletic practice and competition has restricted the ability of these and many other student-athletes from achieving a career pathway, competing, practicing, and potentially gaining college scholarships,” said Ruddell.

Ruddell also argued even though high school athletes aren’t in competition right now, there are other avenues the kids are playing.

“We’ve got high school physical education going on. We’ve got an hour-long basketball game probably occurring right now in a PE class somewhere in the state, but yet at 3 o’clock student-athletes can’t play basketball. I don’t understand the science behind that,” said Ruddell.

Currently, winter contact sports...like basketball, wrestling, hockey, and competitive cheer are on pause until at least February 21st. Ruddell says through this lawsuit the goal is simple, to let them play now.

“What we do know is what we have seen. It’s in the student’s best interest both their emotional best interest, academic best interest, and long term best interest for those student-athletes to start play.”

