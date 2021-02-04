Advertisement

Man accused of setting booby trap for police spoke at Bay County meeting

Roger Broadstone talked in support of 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution in 2020
Roger Broadstone
Roger Broadstone(source: Michigan State Police)
By Terry Camp
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re learning more about the mid-Michigan man, accused of using a stolen credit card, then booby trapping his house when officers came to question him about the case.

67-year-old Roger Broadstone is a former police officer and corrections employee.

It appears he attended the deadly January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol and has publicly voiced support for Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.

“I ask you to support the 2nd Amendment,” Broadstone can be heard saying during the Bay County Board of Commissioners January 2020 meeting.

He was asking the commissioners to make the county a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county, which would encourage law enforcement officials not to enforce any new gun laws.

But now Broadstone faces criminal charges in two counties, the most serious in Arenac County, where he is accused of 16 crimes, including the attempted murder of five Michigan State Police troopers.

Investigators say he set up a booby trap to kill police officers, as they entered his Twining area home on January 20th to talk with him about a credit card fraud case.

The Oscoda County Sheriff confirms Broadstone was a deputy there for several weeks in 1986. Broadstone also worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections in the 1980′s and 90′s.

“Guns don’t seem to be the problem, when I was a corrections supervisor at Standish prison, we held some of the worst in the state,” he can be heard saying.

Broadstone has previous criminal convictions, including destruction of property and a concealed weapons violation, where he was given 18 months probation in 2011.

His Facebook page shows he attended the rally at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, but police say he is not being investigated for any role in the riot.

At the county meeting, he said red flag laws, which allows police to remove weapons from someone if they believe the person is a threat to him or herself, or others, are not needed. He worried how police would act.

“They are going to come to your house, and they are going to come with a SWAT team, they are not going to come to your door saying please give me your gun,” he says during the meeting.

Broadstone’s attorney, Duane Hadley says his client is being sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti to undergo a competency evaluation.

