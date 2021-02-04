Advertisement

Michigan launches free app that provides security for mobile devices

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.(Source: CNN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is offering a free mobile app designed to detect threats against mobile devices.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget launched the new Michigan Secure app, which provides alerts for suspicious activity and threats on mobile devices.

“Our reliance on mobile devices has been met with a surge in activity by cybercriminals looking to access those devices to steal our personal information, and possibly much worse,” said DTMB Director and State Chief Information Officer Brom Stibitz. “The Michigan Secure app is a huge step towards protecting Michiganders from these criminals and giving us all some peace of mind as we use our phones and tablets.”

The app can provide warnings if Wi-Fi networks are compromised and potential threats from downloads. It does not collect, store or monitor any personal information viewed on mobile devices.

“While the security of our mobile devices is critical, it is also important to respect people’s privacy,” Stibitz said. “Michigan Secure does not require anyone to share their personal information or mobile data. It exists for the sole purpose of detecting threats and notifying the user.”

Michigan Secure is available for download on devices running iOS 11 or higher, Android 6.0 or higher and Chromebooks with Android Apps Support. Click here to download the app for free.

