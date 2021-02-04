Michigan reports 1,350+ new COVID-19 cases and 74 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported fewer than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,358 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 565,251. State health officials reported 74 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 14,778.

Most of those deaths -- or 63 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 dropped by 31 on Thursday to 1,319. Of those, 1,169 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 307 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 157 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are seven fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level in a week with more than 49,5000 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests dropped dropped to a four-month low at 3.39%.

Michigan distributed 1.818 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 870,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 947,550 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, just over 1.127 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 21,061 cases and 677 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 14,661 cases, 470 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 47 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 642 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 6,873 cases, 257 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Clare, 1,349 cases, 67 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 1,217 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 2,414 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 1,565 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 1,113 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,453 cases, 69 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Lapeer, 4,102 cases, 114 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,245 cases, 54 deaths and 3,948 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Ogemaw, 931 cases, 31 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Oscoda, 313 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 970 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 1,725 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 3,423 cases, 73 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,709 cases, 118 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

