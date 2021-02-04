Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for incoming winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are urging residents to prepare for a winter storm expected to dump snow across the state Thursday evening and Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Upper Peninsula and a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Lower Peninsula. About 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected on the east side of Michigan while 4 to 6 inches of snow could fall in West Michigan.

Gusty winds will cause snow drifts and reduced visibility on roadways.

“Travel may be extremely dangerous during periods of heavy snowfall and gusting winds over the next two days,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “If planned travel is non-essential, you are encouraged to postpone it and stay home. Fewer vehicles on the roadways help snowplows clear roads more quickly and safely.”

Starting Sunday, daily high temperatures will fall into the teens while morning low temperatures will remain near zero degrees for most of next week.

Michigan State Police offered the following safety tips:

Stay indoors if possible and dress in warm weather gear outdoors.

Avoid overexertion while shoveling or walking in deep snow.

Watch for signs of frostbite outdoors, including loss of feeling in fingers, toes and the face.

Watch for signs of hypothermia, including uncontrolled shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion.

Understand the hazards of wind chill and getting cold faster.

Remove clothing right away if it gets damp or wet.

Check heating appliances for proper exhaust and make sure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning.

Check on elderly or at-risk friends, family members and neighbors.

Stock vehicles with a full tank of gas and an emergency preparedness kit, which should include warm clothes, gloves, blankets and hats.

Anyone who gets stuck or stranded should stay with their vehicle.

