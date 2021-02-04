Michigan state superintendent proposes a longer school year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/3/2021) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created many issues and hardships for mid-Michigan students, parents, and educators.

So much so - the state’s top superintendent is recommending they extend the school year - beyond the current 180-day schedule.

All in an effort to maximize learning.

A suggestion to increase the school year of Michigan public education, has a lot of moving parts, yet to be thoroughly explored.

I talked to Burton’s Bendle Public School Superintendent John Krolewski, on the difficulties involved in expanding the number of school days.

“Even if you have a mandated calendar extension, you’re still going to have to look at negotiating with staff, and that’s probably going to involve extra compensation.”

There are other things to consider too, like schools that don’t have air-conditioning, and...

“Just the mental health of kids on everything that they’ve lost so far. They’ve lost homecoming. They’ve lost sports seasons. They lost a prom last year and dangers of losing proms this year. And now you’re going to take away some of that summertime,” said Bendle High School Principal Brandon Chapman.

Teachers and students I talked to wondered where those extra school days would come from.

“I feel like these kids have already lost a lot. And then to go ahead and say that you’re going to start to take away some of their summers, you know, that’s another thing that they’re losing,” commented Bendle Economics & Government Teacher Niles McNiel.

Bendle senior Jacob Laurin added, “It’ll make us, kind of make us go into a slump, is the best way to put it. Of trying to get our work in, and then trying to balance that with everything else too, and taking away part of our summer with it.”

Schools with balanced schedules would likely have to shorten some of their breaks

The state legislature education committees will have a lot to consider, on whether or not adding more days to the fall 2021 school year is worth it.

