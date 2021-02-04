Advertisement

Michigan to end months-long ban on high school contact sports

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
By ABC12 News Staff and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan will end a months-long ban on youth contact sports that was ordered to curb rising coronavirus cases.

UPDATE: Michigan allowing high school sports seasons to start next week

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce the move Thursday, after saying last week she was optimistic about a restart. It’s not immediately clear when competition will resume or if testing will be required.

The restriction currently is in place through Feb. 21. Winter high school sports -- basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer -- along with youth leagues have effectively been restricted to non-contact activities only since November.

Whitmer scheduled a press conference with new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at 1:30 p.m. to announce the change.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been under fire this month for the continued restrictions on high school contact sports.

Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and several parents are named as plaintiffs in a recent lawsuit against Hertel. They are asking a Michigan Court of Claims judge to overturn the ban on contact sports and allow them to begin their seasons.

