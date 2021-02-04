Richfield Court Apartments residents hope Flint will provide more scrutiny of complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tenants in the dilapidated Richfield Court Apartments hope the city of Flint will look at possible code violations in their complex.

Flint is condemning the Sunset Village Apartments, which are owned by the same person who controls the Richfield Court complex at Richfield Road and Averill Street on the city’s north side.

Several buildings at Richfield Court have broken windows and serious fire damage. Dumpsters all over the complex are overflowing with trash.

“It’s not a safe environment. It’s nasty,” said Alyssa Brewington, who used to live at Richfield Court Apartments.

She’s the only person ABC12 could find who was comfortable enough to say something about the conditions. People living their right now appeared fearful of speaking up.

Brewington lived in Richfield Court for about four months from June to September 2020. She moved because she didn’t feel safe after her apartment was broken into twice, she lost power after the breaker box sparked and some of her windows were missing.

“I wanted to find somewhere else, but I had no type of funds big enough for me to find somewhere else,” Brewington said.

ABC12 tried to call the office phone number listed for Richfield Court Apartments, but it doesn’t work.

“I definitely feel as if somebody should step up and help in some way somehow I don’t know, maybe fix the apartments up maybe find somewhere for the people that are in there to stay in the meantime to let them get back on their feet,” Brewington said.

