Snow moves in this afternoon & evening, cold & windy conditions follow

Quiet this morning – many getting a great sunrise – before clouds and snow arrive with our next low pressure system. A cold front following right after will help to bring in colder air, and another cold front moving through on Sunday will keep the door to arctic air open into next week.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s as winds pick up out of the SSE at 10-20mph. Snow arrives later this afternoon into the evening – by dinnertime we look to see snow across the entire viewing area. Snow will be coming down at 1/2″ / hr at times, so expect a reduction in visibility and roads to become quickly snow-covered/slick. Snow continues overnight into early Friday morning before moving out, then transitioning to lake effect. Scattered snow stay in the forecast for Friday and Saturday as those bands work across the state. Snowfall totals for most will be between 3-4″, but locally higher amounts, 5+”, are possible, particularly near the 127 corridor.

Temps will fall into the low 30s this evening, then continue to fall through the overnight and Friday. By tomorrow morning’s commute, we’ll be in the low to mid 20s, then fall to the teens to around 20 degrees for the afternoon.

Winds will pick up to 20mph overnight, shifting to the S and SW. Gusts tonight will be in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the W Friday with gusts to 50mph possible.

This will put afternoon wind chills Friday near 0.

Saturday will also be windy and cold with wind chills around 0, and although winds will be lighter Sunday, highs will only be in the lower teens so wind chills will remain around 0.

