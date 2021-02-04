Two Oakland County bars temporarily lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two bars in Oakland County are prohibited from serving alcoholic beverages temporarily after they were accused of COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended licenses for Birdies Indoor Golf & Bar on Lapeer Road in Oxford and Punchline Comedy Lounge in Southfield.

The businesses are accused of allowing indoor gatherings, providing indoor dining service, and failing to require face coverings in violation of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic orders. The violations occurred before the revised order allowing limited indoor dining took effect Monday.

Birdies and Punchline Comedy are scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on Monday for a hearing to determine whether their liquor license should remain suspended or whether the bars should face any other punishment.

Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses for 39 businesses around the state.

Corky’s Beal City Tavern in Isabella County was among three businesses to lose their liquor licenses temporarily on Jan. 19. Down the Tracks bar in Flint was among three other establishments to lose liquor licenses a week earlier.

Thirteen other restaurants, including two from Mid-Michigan, received fines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December for COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other businesses the week before Christmas. Tenacity served a seven-day license suspension and paid a $600 fine before resuming alcohol service.

The commission also suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing in early December.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended in early December. A judge suspended the restaurant’s liquor license for 45 days and issued a $300 fine. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.