West Michigan Republican defends impeachment vote to upset voters

Republican Congressman Peter Meijer represents Michigan's 3rd District.(source: U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer has defended his decision to impeach former President Donald Trump amid criticism from voters.

Meijer, a freshman lawmaker, was one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the deadly attack on the Capitol. He said during a virtual town hall Wednesday night that Trump’s falsehoods and the resulting insurrection required a “significant response” from Congress.

Two constituents who asked questions said they were deeply disappointed with the 33-year-old, who represents the 3rd Congressional District in western Michigan. One accused Meijer of betrayal and said she would work to defeat him in the 2022 primary.

Republican Congressman Fred Upton, who represents Southwest Michigan, was another of the GOP members to vote for Trump’s impeachment.

Democrat Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint voted with all members of his party in favor of the impeachment article. Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, and Congresswoman Lisa McClain, a Republican from Romeo, both voted against impeachment.

