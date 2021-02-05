10 ice fishermen rescued from Saginaw Bay; 1 fell in water

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews rescued at least 10 people from Saginaw Bay on Thursday evening after they became stranded on an ice floe.

An ice fishermen called 911 around 7:20 p.m. to report that a 30 to 40-foot crack had opened up between them and the shore. One man on a snowmobile fell into the water and was rescued by other fishermen, but his snowmobile sank.

Rescuers found the men about one mile offshore from the area of Boutell and South Kolbiaz roads in Bay County.

Firefighters from Kawkawlin and Bangor townships worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue all of them men and bring them back to shore within a half hour of the 911 call. No serious injuries were reported.

