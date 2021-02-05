Advertisement

66 people rescued from ice floes adrift on Sturgeon Bay

A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the ice rescue scene in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021.
A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the ice rescue scene in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin.

Ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety Thursday in Door County. The Coast Guard says three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people.

High winds associated with an approaching winter storm pushed the floes farther from shore. It took four hours to complete the rescue. No one was injured.

Two helicopters from Traverse City, Michigan, assisted in the rescue along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local government agencies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts
A snowstorm was approaching Michigan on Feb. 4, 2021.
Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for incoming winter storm
File photo: Downtown bar
Two Oakland County bars temporarily lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
Dillon Downey is charged in the shooting death of Lapeer High School senior Kaden James Ryan in...
19-year-old arraigned for shooting death of Lapeer High School senior
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths
More pipes could freeze in homes over the next few weeks
Colder weather means more pipes could freeze the next week or two
A man shovels snow in frigid weather.
Tips for staying warm during Mid-Michigan’s big freeze starting this weekend
More pipes could freeze in homes over the next few weeks
Frozen pipes are a greater threat over the next couple of weeks
A man shovels snow in frigid weather.
Tips for battling the big freeze settling in Mid-Michigan this weekend