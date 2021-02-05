Arenac County man facing 20 charges in sex abuse, child porn case

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Arenac County case has investigators asking parents to talk with their children about a sensitive, difficult subject; sexual abuse.

A 58-year-old man, with no criminal history at all, now faces twenty charges, including sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

A family member of the alleged victim called police.

Investigators say a case like this is an example of why parents and guardians need to have that tough conversation with young children about what exactly is inappropriate touching or contact.

“In this case there is eight years of abuse that was reported,” says Lt. Liz Rich of the Michigan State Police.

Lawrence Hunt of Alger faces eleven criminal sexual charges in all, seven of those first degree, and nine computer crimes, including child sexually abusive material on his personal computer, more than 10,000 images in all.

The alleged crimes happened in Arenac and Wayne Counties. Police describe Hunt as a friend of the victim’s family and would not disclose the age of the child when the abuse started.

“Generally, it’s somebody that has contact with the child on a regular basis, someone that is trusted in the family,” says Rich.

She says older suspects often tell their younger victims what they are doing is okay, but as that child grows older, they learn it was not.

“It may be talking to a friend, or they see something on TV, or they learn about something at school and they realize that the behavior is not normal,” says Rich.

As difficult as it might sound, Rich recommends parents and guardians talk to children at an early age about what parts of the body are off limits.

“We encourage them to talk to about those places under the bathing suit, talk about those places and it helps bring that conversations around,” she says.

Duane Hadley, Lawrence Hunt’s attorney, says his client is being held on no bond and he plans to ask the judge for a psychiatric examination.

