Attorney General reviewing 2017 deadly Sanilac County crash at family’s request

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A family waiting for justice four years after their son and brother died in a crash has new hope after the Michigan Attorney General’s Office agreed to take on the investigation.

Andy Kautz died after his pickup truck rolled over several times on Frieburger Road in Sanilac County’s Argyle Township on New Year’s Day in 2021. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office says Kautz was drunk and caused the crash, but his family says evidence shows someone else was at fault.

They’ve been working to get justice for four years. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office recently agreed to take a fresh look at the evidence.

“It’s been a roller coaster of getting our hopes up and then being let down,” said Connie Free, who is Kautz’s mother. “So, we are hopeful that they are really going to look into this for us this time.”

Kautz’s parents, Connie and Marcus Free, say they wrote to the Attorney General’s Office in 2018 asking for a second look at their son’s case, but they never heard back. In January, the office said it was not investigating the case at the time but they now will take a look.

“This is not a case of, well we’re just not happy with the outcome of the investigation. In our mind there really was not a proper investigation from law enforcement, you know, that we pay taxes for,” Marcus Free said.

Kautz died on Jan. 7 -- days after a night of partying with friends on New Year’s Eve ended with the crash. The sheriff’s office says Kautz was driving the truck when it crashed around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, but his family believes someone else was behind the wheel and a second vehicle was involved.

The family claims stories weren’t adding up -- no one called 911 to report the crash, no accident reconstruction happened at the scene and the police witnesses were allegedly drunk at the time too. The family hired a retired Michigan State Police crash reconstructionist and private detectives, who questioned the county’s conclusions.

The Frees have pleaded with both the sheriff’s office and Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office for four years to take a look at new evidence they found, but they say that they continue to get the run-around.

“We’re already suspicious of some cover up concealment,” Marcus Free said. “Whether it stemmed from just a botched job in the beginning and they dug themselves in deeper and deeper or there really is some corruption, which there’s certainly some signs of that, we want that to be investigated.”

The Frees say they heard from many other people after ABC12 aired an investigative story about the crash saying they had a similar experience in Sanilac County. They’re hopeful the attorney general’s attention to the case will help other families too.

