Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts
A snowstorm was approaching Michigan on Feb. 4, 2021.
Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for incoming winter storm
File photo: Downtown bar
Two Oakland County bars temporarily lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
Dillon Downey is charged in the shooting death of Lapeer High School senior Kaden James Ryan in...
19-year-old arraigned for shooting death of Lapeer High School senior
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths
More pipes could freeze in homes over the next few weeks
Colder weather means more pipes could freeze the next week or two
A man shovels snow in frigid weather.
Tips for staying warm during Mid-Michigan’s big freeze starting this weekend
More pipes could freeze in homes over the next few weeks
Frozen pipes are a greater threat over the next couple of weeks