Advertisement

CDC to issue school reopening guidance next week

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this coming week.

It has been almost a year of at-home learning for some students and many are ready to get back into the classroom.

A big concern is figuring out how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 before returning.

Even with guidance and regulations, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.

Not everyone wants to go back. Some teacher unions are resisting reopening schools amid fears of infection.

President Joe Biden has said he will work to reopen K-12 schools in his first 100 days in office, but made it clear he will defer to medical experts to dictate when that happens.

The president has signed multiple executive actions to help reopen schools and establish a national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

Biden is also pushing Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts
A snowstorm was approaching Michigan on Feb. 4, 2021.
Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for incoming winter storm
File photo: Downtown bar
Two Oakland County bars temporarily lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
Dillon Downey is charged in the shooting death of Lapeer High School senior Kaden James Ryan in...
19-year-old arraigned for shooting death of Lapeer High School senior
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths
More pipes could freeze in homes over the next few weeks
Colder weather means more pipes could freeze the next week or two
A man shovels snow in frigid weather.
Tips for staying warm during Mid-Michigan’s big freeze starting this weekend
More pipes could freeze in homes over the next few weeks
Frozen pipes are a greater threat over the next couple of weeks