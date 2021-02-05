Cold & windy with scattered snow today

Lots going on in the weather world today! A low pressure system that brought us overnight snow is exiting the area this morning, and on the backside of it we’ll have very windy conditions through the day as temps drop.

Accumulations with lake effect bands will be generally light, possibly up to an inch or so. Temperatures will continue to fall through the day. We’ll end up near 20 degrees for the afternoon and into the teens for the evening commute. Winds will be out of the WSW at 20-25mph, gusting to around 40mph at times. Wind chills for the afternoon will be around 0.

Tonight temps drop to the low teens to around 10 degrees. We could see a few flurries, but most will dry out a bit with winds going down to around 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph.

Tomorrow’s highs struggle to get out of the teens with a wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, out of the WSW. This will give us wind chills around -5 to -10 to the lower single digits. You could see a little sun for the first part of Saturday before another system moves through to the south. This will bring another round of light snow to the area Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Sunday’s highs will be near 10 degrees with wind chills around 0.

Stay warm and stay safe out there!

