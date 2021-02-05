Families of 810,000 Michigan students on free or reduced school lunches get SNAP benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Families of 810,000 Michigan students who qualify for free or reduced school lunches will receive an additional $741.6 million worth of SNAP benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a second round of pandemic EBT benefits, which families can use to pay for food at stores or online. The additional benefits will go to families of students who receive free or reduced price lunches and aren’t attending in-person classes full time.

Families will receive $127.53 more in monthly SNAP benefits for each child who is not attending any in-person classes or $77.06 month for each child attending a hybrid schedule with partial in-person learning. Amounts will vary depending on the number of in-person learning days each month.

“The last thing that families should have to worry about during a pandemic is feeding their children,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am happy that Michigan families will be able to count on this additional support to help them access nutritious meals during the ongoing pandemic.”

Payments will begin in late March.

The additional benefits are retroactive to September 2020 and will continue through June 2021. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the funds will appear on Bridge Cards automatically, so families don’t need to apply or take any other action to qualify.

The Michigan Department of Education is collecting free and reduced price lunch information from schools across the state to provide SNAP officials with the list of families who qualify for additional benefits.

New Bridge Cards will be mailed to families who qualify for the pandemic EBT program and don’t already have one. The cards will come with information on how to set up and use it.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.