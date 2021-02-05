Flint condemns Sunset Village Apartments with no heat or water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has moved to condemn Sunset Village Apartments, which currently don’t have heat or running water.

City officials believe someone cut or stole the water pipes, leaving the complex without running water. Because the water is used in their heating process, there’s also no heat for residents in the dead of winter.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city has decided to condemn the Sunset Village Apartments property until the problems are fixed. The private ownership company now has 10 days from Wednesday to get to work.

Neeley his office had trouble tracking down the owner, who has addresses listed in Florida and Israel.

“Municipalities such as this can only engage when you have a failure of property that needs to be condemned, and then we have to go in with our inspectors, and by the letter of the law we have to engage it that way,” Neeley said.

He said Flint officials eventually got in touch with the owner, who said he plans to send someone else to the property soon to see what can be done.

With the property being condemned, Neeley said all residents now are required to leave the complex. The city has been working with community partners to get about 15 tenants into safe housing, but Neeley said many of them are reluctant to move.

“We got to make sure that when these people exploit our communities for profit and taking profit away from tenants and not restoring the revenues back into the property themselves to make it a good aesthetic place to look at and a good place to live -- we have to be able to hold them accountable,” Neeley said.

That is why he said the city reinstated its rental inspection unit, which the Flint City Council approved recently. Inspectors have been hired and Neeley they will start working next week and taking a look at residential or commercial buildings.

“They go in and look and see if the place is inhabitable if there’s any things in violation,” Neeley said. “Is there a black mold is there are exposed wires are these things, acceptable for families to live on.”

Neeley said the city already has ticketed the owner of Sunset Village for various reasons, but he couldn’t say how many times.

