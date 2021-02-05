Flint homeless shelters preparing for winter storm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Thursday night parts of Mid-Michigan hit with another blast of artic weather bringing snow, and cold temperatures. Nights like this are tough for those who have nowhere to turn.

Local homeless shelters tell ABC 12 News they are prepared to take in those without a home.

The Center for Hope off of Root St. offer a warming center at the St. Michaels Catholic Church where they offer a place for those to stay to keep warm and to keep of the streets during a storm.

“They do help people especially in a time of need like this so it’s very generous and very, very awesome,” said Jason.

However, Jason who says he stays at the warming center from time to time, wishes they can offer more services.

“They really need to extend it and help out people a lot more than what they’re doing right now because being out in this weather, snowy. I think they should really put it together and start actually helping people that are really in need,” added Jason.

Other places like Shelter of Flint and Carriage Town Ministries offer more long term services for those in need in hopes to get those without a home into a better place.

During a winter storm Carriage Town Ministries says they are doing what they can to keep people off the streets and say they are always prepared so they have all the essentials to handle a snow storm.

“Were extending our intake, we are adding more people to our team so we that we can do more intakes. If beds are not available we are willing to make space anywhere so that nobody has to be out in the cold,” said Brittany Willingham, Resource Coordinator for Carriage Town Ministries.

One resident of the shelter says he feels fortunate to have a place to stay safe and warm during harsh winter weather but has a message for those braving the cold.

“Don’t try and brave it out on the sidewalk or in an [abandoned building]. Head to one of the local areas,” said Theodore Hampton.

