Fmr. Saginaw Co. Commission on Aging case worker charged in embezzlement scheme

Investigators say Cindy Moffit, 56, obtained power of attorney and stole thousands
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (2/4/2021)--It’s the last thing you’d expect when you place a family member under someone’s care: to be taken advantage of.

Yet, according to Saginaw County Prosecutors, that’s exactly what happened to a local man. His family told investigators he has diminished mental capacity, a fact his caseworker allegedly capitalized upon when they claim she embezzled thousands, obtained property and gave herself power of attorney.

When family members of an 84-year-old Saginaw man uncovered something concerning in his financial records, they contacted police.

“They found multiple fraudulent charges listed on the victim’s bank records,” Lt. Liz Rich, a Michigan State Police public information officer explained.

Which led investigators to 56-year-old Cindy Lou Moffit of Oakley.

“The suspect was actually the caseworker assigned to him for approximately five years,” Rich said.

The Saginaw Commission on Aging confirmed Moffit had been employed here as the victim’s caseworker until recently. Its director told ABC12 via phone Thursday that she no longer worked there. The agency launched its own internal investigation when it got wind of the allegations, but Moffit reportedly stepped down before that investigation could be completed.

While Moffit was cashing that paycheck, police said she was also helping herself to her client’s checkbook. As investigators peeled back the curtain on the victim’s financial records, they uncovered a pattern of abuse spanning months.

According to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by ABC12, the now-former case worker forged the first of nine checks July 1, 2019 -- $1964 made out to Cindy Moffit. The amount increased later that month, into August, October and December, carrying into February of the following year. A personal allowance that stretched into tens of thousands.

Michigan State Police claim Moffit also had the victim sign a quitclaim deed for a piece of Ogemaw County lakefront property over to her at a bargain price far below its actual value. This reporter was told the related civil case was still pending Thursday.

“I believe it’s upward of $50-thousand, excluding the property sold to her,” Rich explained.

Moffit was arraigned in Saginaw District Court Thursday on 11 counts, all of which are felonies. The embezzlement charge alone carries a ten year stint behind bars. She is due to appear before the court in mid-February via Zoom.

