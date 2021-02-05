Iconic Fenton Fire Hall restaurant takes ownership of its home for $1

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The historic former fire station in downtown Fenton sat vacant for a decade until it turned into a restaurant in 2012.

The city of Fenton, which has owned the building since it was built, has sold the property to Union Joints. The company leased the landmark building and invested $3 million to create the popular Fenton Fire Hall restaurant.

From the outside, the building doesn’t look much different than it did when it was an operating fire station. But inside, the red brick building has changed significantly over the last decade.

“It was shuttered for a number of years, so they wanted to see it redeveloped and repurposed,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Hart.

Union Joints came up with the concept of repurposing the building as the Fenton Fire Hall restaurant.

“The city didn’t create the restaurant. This was a proposal by bidders to recreate and reinvent the building -- to invest in it,” Hart said. “There’s all these elements left in place or used as strengths to show off the history of the building.”

The city has now sold the historic property to the Union Joints for just $1 after the company followed through on their agreement.

“Based on them investing the money, time, energy, personnel -- and if they made that successful, which they did -- they would then have the opportunity to acquire the property,” Hart said.

The $1 purchase comes with another pricey stipulation. Union Joints now has to repair the iconic clock tower on the Fenton Fire Hall back into working condition.

While there are no plans for another Union Joints restaurant in Fenton just yet, Hart hopes to see more growth for the downtown area continuing into this new decade.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.