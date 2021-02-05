Advertisement

Isabella County mother accused of wrapping cord around 2-month-old’s neck

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - An Isabella County mother is facing several criminal charges after she allegedly wrapped a cord around her 2-month-old baby’s neck this week.

Michigan State Police responded to the residence in the 10000 block of South Mission Road in Shepherd around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported the incident. The baby was treated for minor injuries at MidMichigan Medical Center and later released.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was notified of the incident and assisted with the case.

Troopers arrested the baby’s mother, 21-year-old Skyler Warner, on Thursday. She was arraigned Friday on three counts of second-degree child abuse, domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation.

Warner remained in the Isabella County Jail after arraignment. The Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post continued investigating the incident Friday afternoon.

