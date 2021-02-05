Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

A Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect
By JR Kirtek
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Thursday was another pretty decent winter’s day across Mid-Michigan.  Well…at least through the early afternoon hours.  A pretty potent weather system will move off to our east during the wee hours of our Friday.  Snowfall and strong winds will make for poor travel conditions overnight.  In general, a 2 to 4 inch accumulation is expected before all is said and done Friday morning.  A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight.

As the snow moves eastward, out of the state, early Friday morning, the coldest air of the season will be moving in.  That cold air will be spreading across lower Michigan on stiff winds from the west-southwest.  That strong, cold wind will continue to blow snow around, and cause our temperatures to fall through the day.  Wind chills for the afternoon will be sub-zero.  That wind will also get the lake-effect snow machine cranked up.  That will mean more snow showers and flurries from time-to-time.

Once here, the arctic air will not be in a hurry to move out.  I do not see high temperatures through next Thursday reaching the 20-degree mark.  Wind chill values will likely stay at sub-zero levels through much of that same stretch.  And, with all that cold air streaming into lower Michigan across the lakes, we will probably see a good bit of cloud cover and occasional light snow showers or flurries as well.  Monday night into Tuesday morning may bring another light accumulation of snow just to add insult to injury. - JR

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report
