Kearsley’s Kevin Shute ready for the challenge of leading the Hornets

Shute takes over as head coach as Rob Ploof retires
By Brandon Green
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Kearsley girls’ bowling team has enjoyed success many teams dream of in any sport.

The Hornets have won 7 state championships in the last 9 years, but this season will be unlike any other they’ve experienced.

Kearlsey will be without its long-time head coach Rob Ploof, who retired at the end of last year. There is a new king of the Hive though, Kevin Shute, and he’s ready for the challenge of leading the Hornets.

