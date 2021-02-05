Kearsley’s Kevin Shute ready for the challenge of leading the Hornets

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Kearsley girls’ bowling team has enjoyed success many teams dream of in any sport.

The Hornets have won 7 state championships in the last 9 years, but this season will be unlike any other they’ve experienced.

Kearlsey will be without its long-time head coach Rob Ploof, who retired at the end of last year. There is a new king of the Hive though, Kevin Shute, and he’s ready for the challenge of leading the Hornets.

