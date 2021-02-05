Advertisement

Michigan can vaccinate 80,000 a day, but supply limited

Shipments of vaccine doses to Michigan have increased, but still are far short of requests
Nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark distribute vaccines
Nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark distribute vaccines(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - State health officials say Michigan has capacity to vaccinate up to 80,000 people a day against the coronavirus.

But they say the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses remains limited, though it’s been higher in recent weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that their goal is to ensure no one has to travel more than 20 minutes to a vaccination site in the pandemic.

A priority is allocating doses to areas based on factors such as poverty, lack of transportation and crowded housing. That correlates to places hard hit when the pandemic struck last spring, such as Detroit.

Based on the current amount of doses coming into the state, the rest of Phase 1B won’t start getting vaccinated until May. That is the same timeframe for Phase 1C, which includes adults age 18 to 64 with risk factors or pre-existing health conditions.

Michigan won’t reach Phase 2, which includes the general public, until late summer or the fall. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with the President Joe Biden’s administration to bring more doses into the state, which speed up the vaccination schedule.

As of Thursday, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1.818 million COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to the state, including 870,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 947,550 doses of the Moderna vaccine. More than 1.186 million doses have been administered statewide.

