Michigan State Police trooper receives service award for helping Sanford residents

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A trooper from the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post received the department’s community service award for helping provide Thanksgiving meals to Sanford flood victims.

Trooper Mark Burch and the Tri-City Post received the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for their ongoing efforts to help Sanford residents whose homes were flooded after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in May 2020. Floodwaters nearly wiped out the entire village of Sanford.

Burch, who is the community service trooper at the Tri-City Post, collaborated with village staff to identify some residents who could use some extra assistance as Thanksgiving approached six months after the devastating flood.

Burch then contacted Kroger, which already was donating Thanksgiving meal kits for Michigan State Police to distribute, and obtained twice as many for the Tri-City Post. Burch and fellow troopers distributed 40 meals around Sanford on the week of Thanksgiving.

Each meal kit contained a turkey and side dishes to feed six people.

After the success of Burch’s meal distribution at Thanksgiving, Kroger decided to donate 18 gift cards for him to give Sanford residents during the Christmas season.

The Michigan State Police’s community impact award recognizes leadership, commitment and personal involvement in building positive relationships between police and the community. The award is named after Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, who was the department’s director during former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.