Mount Pleasant detective named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year

Det. Sgt. Joseph McMillan received the Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year Award for 2020.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A detective at the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post won the department’s Trooper of the Year Award for 2020.

Det. Sgt. Joseph McMillan received the Gerstacker Trooper of the Year Award, which recognizes a trooper or sergeant who exemplifies professional ethics, dedication to duty and giving back to the community. He handles high-profile investigations for the Mount Pleasant Post and mentors fellow troopers.

Outside of work, McMillan coaches a fifth-grade basketball team and a baseball team. He and his wife host biweekly meetings to mentor and provide advice to other married couples.

McMillan joined the Michigan State Police in 2008. He worked at the former Bridgeport Post and the Tri-City Post before moving to Mount Pleasant.

