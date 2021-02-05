Advertisement

Police: Elderly man carjacked near Vassar after picking up hitchhiker

Police are looking for a gray Dodge Journey
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an elderly man was carjacked after picking up a hitchhiker near Vassar on Thursday afternoon.

The victim said he picked up the hitchhiker in his gray 2009 Dodge Journey near the Hasco Road trailer park south of Vassar.

The suspect asked the man to turn down a driveway near a barn, then pulled out a crowbar and ordered the elderly man to get out, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect drove off in the victim’s Dodge.

The suspect was described as a male in his 20s with a medium build and medium length blonde hair wearing blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt. The stolen Dodge Journey is gray and bears license plate BZV916.

Anyone with information about the theft should call 911 or the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office at 989-673-8161.

