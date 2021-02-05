Advertisement

Police looking for car in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

The silver 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is missing its passenger side mirror
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a car involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night that left a pedestrian injured.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man from Birch Run, was walking in the area of Dixie Highway and Canada Road around 10:15 p.m. when a passing car hit him. An ambulance rushed the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police say the car involved was a silver 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The car is missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows where investigators can find the Malibu is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

