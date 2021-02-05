Advertisement

Reward offered for information on deadly hit-and-run moped crash

Jeremy Cundiff died in a hit-and-run moped crash on Dixie Highway.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police still need clues to solve a deadly hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport Township last summer.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jeremy Cundiff was riding an orange moped northbound on Dixie Highway near the Love’s Travel Stop and I-75 interchange around 3:30 a.m. June 5 when an unknown vehicle hit him.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. An ambulance rushed Cundiff to an area hospital, where he died 10 days later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the driver who crashed into Cundiff. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

