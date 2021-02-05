Reward offered for information on deadly hit-and-run moped crash

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police still need clues to solve a deadly hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport Township last summer.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jeremy Cundiff was riding an orange moped northbound on Dixie Highway near the Love’s Travel Stop and I-75 interchange around 3:30 a.m. June 5 when an unknown vehicle hit him.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. An ambulance rushed Cundiff to an area hospital, where he died 10 days later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the driver who crashed into Cundiff. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.