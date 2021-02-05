Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several Mid-Michigan school districts canceled classes for Friday as another round of snowfall began.

Most schools in Gratiot County closed on Thursday evening in advance of the storm’s full onslaught. Davenport University campuses in Flint and Midland also will be closed Friday.

Snowfall is expected to pick up in intensity overnight Thursday and into Friday. By the end of Friday, northern and western parts of Michigan could see 4 to 6 inches of snow while the eastern half the state could see about 2 to 4 inches.

After that, much colder air will begin filtering into the region. High temperatures beginning Sunday likely will remain in the teens for much of next week with morning low temperatures around zero degrees.

