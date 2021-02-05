Advertisement

Tax season: What you need to know about stimulus checks and unemployment benefits before you file

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -From stimulus checks to millions collecting unemployment benefits, 2020 was a year filled with changes-- including when it comes to your taxes.

Tax provisions signed into law December 27th-- added to those changes.

One is to allow people to use their 2019 earned income in place of what they earned in 2020.

Cassandra Alexander-Lathan, owner of A-E Financial and Tax Services in Flint, explains why. “We’re going to allow people to use their income from last year. That was higher in order to generate a higher earned income credit for them. So it means a larger return.”

Speaking of unemployment:

How does it impact your 2020 taxes?

“Last year, maybe you earned $20,000 last year. So you were able to get a higher earned income credit whereas this year maybe you stopped working in 2020, and maybe you only earn $5,000, and the rest was from unemployment. So that on earned income is not generating any of the earned income credit you would normally get if you have dependents on your return or additional child tax credit,” Alexander Lathan said.

What about the extra $600?

“It just runs the income that they brought in for the year, more than normal for some people. So what happens is that extra 600 made their tax return lower. But it made their income higher,” she said.

Something else to consider-- Stimulus checks:

How will it impact your 2020 filing? Alexander said “If you’ve already gotten both of them, then great. If you’ve not gotten a letter that says you’re getting it, then great. That means that we can go ahead and put that on there as you didn’t get it. But if you’ve gotten the letter, even though you haven’t gotten the actual money yet, you should not be putting that on there as you did not get it.”

Should you wait to file?

What about a possible third stimulus check?

“It will have no effect on 2020 tax that taxes you are filing,” she said.

