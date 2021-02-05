Three Flint businesses among 20 to receive COVID-19 fines from MIOSHA

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three businesses in Flint and one in Saginaw are among 20 across Michigan to receive fines for violations of statewide COVID-19 orders.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of up to $9,000 against the businesses on Friday. The businesses allegedly failed to follow orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The Mid-Michigan companies facing citations are:

Artistic Decorating Inc. of Flint was fined $1,000 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

D.F. Floor Covering of Flint was fined $1,000 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to document daily health screenings, failing to require face coverings and failing to train employees on COVID-19 prevention.

JRN Construction Services LLC of Flint was fined $800 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

Tri State Development Inc. of Saginaw was fined $1,000 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 prevention, failing to require social distancing and failure to require face coverings. The company was fined an additional $1,800 for violations not related to COVID-19.

National Parts Depot of Canton received the largest fine of $4,900 for COVID-19 violations, followed by $4,200 for Stafford Media Solutions in Greenville. No other company in Michigan was fined more than $4,000 for COVID-19 issues.

Jose Torres Construction of Grand Rapids received the largest total fine at $9,000, which includes $2,100 for COVID-19 violations and $6,900 for other violations.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine have 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

