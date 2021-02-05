Advertisement

Three Flint businesses among 20 to receive COVID-19 fines from MIOSHA

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.(MIOSHA/CDC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three businesses in Flint and one in Saginaw are among 20 across Michigan to receive fines for violations of statewide COVID-19 orders.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of up to $9,000 against the businesses on Friday. The businesses allegedly failed to follow orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The Mid-Michigan companies facing citations are:

  • Artistic Decorating Inc. of Flint was fined $1,000 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.
  • D.F. Floor Covering of Flint was fined $1,000 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to document daily health screenings, failing to require face coverings and failing to train employees on COVID-19 prevention.
  • JRN Construction Services LLC of Flint was fined $800 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.
  • Tri State Development Inc. of Saginaw was fined $1,000 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 prevention, failing to require social distancing and failure to require face coverings. The company was fined an additional $1,800 for violations not related to COVID-19.

National Parts Depot of Canton received the largest fine of $4,900 for COVID-19 violations, followed by $4,200 for Stafford Media Solutions in Greenville. No other company in Michigan was fined more than $4,000 for COVID-19 issues.

Jose Torres Construction of Grand Rapids received the largest total fine at $9,000, which includes $2,100 for COVID-19 violations and $6,900 for other violations.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine have 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts
A snowstorm was approaching Michigan on Feb. 4, 2021.
Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for incoming winter storm
File photo: Downtown bar
Two Oakland County bars temporarily lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
Dillon Downey is charged in the shooting death of Lapeer High School senior Kaden James Ryan in...
19-year-old arraigned for shooting death of Lapeer High School senior
Some Snow
Accumulating snow coming to Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths
Kroger, the country's largest supermarket by revenue, says it will pay workers $100 to get a...
Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses