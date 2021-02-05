Watch for unemployment tax form even if you didn’t file for benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State regulators are asking everyone to watch their mail for an unemployment benefits tax form even if they didn’t file for any money.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says people who get the 1099-G form showing they received unemployment benefits likely were victims of identity theft. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is aware of widespread fraud during 2020.

Anyone who receives a tax form indicating they received unemployment benefits in error should report it immediately. Envelopes containing 1099-G forms contain information about how to report fraud.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the employment status of many Michiganders and allowed scammers to find new ways to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I urge anyone who may be a victim of identity theft to take action and report it immediately.”

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is required to send a 1099-G to everyone who received benefits, including those who reported identity theft. Once the agency investigates the identity theft claims, a revised 1099 will be sent.

“We’ll continue to work to root out the imposter fraud that is impacting so many Michiganders,” said Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “We urge everyone to follow the guidance on our website and from the Attorney General and IRS on protecting yourself and reporting identity theft.”

Click here for information on how to file an identity theft claim with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office or call 1-877-765-8388 to request a hard copy of the form in the mail.

