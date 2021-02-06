Advertisement

Bay Co. fire, rescue officials urge caution on frozen lakes following close call

Despite the frigid cold in the forecast, authorities are again asking people to avoid the ice a...
Despite the frigid cold in the forecast, authorities are again asking people to avoid the ice a day after more than 60 ice fishermen were rescued from wayward ice floes on Sturgeon Bay.(USCG)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WJRT) (2/5/2021)--Emergency crews were ready to respond Thursday after at least 10 people became stranded on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay off Bay County.

An ice fisherman called 911 around 7:20 p.m. after a 30-to-40-foot crack opened up between the group and the shore.

A snowmobiler fell into the water.

Other fishermen were able to rescue him, but his snowmobile sank.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt and the group managed to rescue itself after tracking down a viable crossing without help from first-responders assembled near the scene.

It’s just another example of how dangerous testing the ice can be.

“They were trapped past the pressure crack and due to the high winds,” Lt. Justin Burke of the Kawkawlin Fire Department. “The crack began to open.”

A group of ice fishermen is counting its blessings after escaping a close encounter with the icy waters of Saginaw Bay with their lives.

“They were able to go further south where they fell through,” Burke explained. “They were able to… get themselves off the ice.”

The expanse of ice – as scenic as it is unpredictable.

Captain Michael Galloner has seen enough to know mistakes in this unforgiving landscape--the cost of not preparing – can prove both brutal and unforgiving.

“It doesn’t really matter where you go in the Bay, there’s always going to be some areas that never really formed good ice,” he said.

“Just make sure you’re going out with… people in a group of some nature and have a good sense of where you are,” Burke added.

Just hours after the group from Bay County made it back to shore Thursday, more than 60 others became stranded out west when an ice floe opened up off shore near Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. First-responders captured the daring rescue on camera, sharing a series of photos posted to Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City’s Facebook page.

The happy ending in both incidents was the exception, cautioned fire officials, not the rule. Lessons learned beforehand, they said, could mean the difference between life and death.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter how much you watch the weather or how long you’ve been doing this,” Burke realted. “Ultimately it can change in the blink of an eye.”

Burke also recommends taking a GPS and checking with rescue officials, including the US Coast Guard’s website, where they often issue alerts when conditions are particularly dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowstorm was approaching Michigan on Feb. 4, 2021.
Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for incoming winter storm
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Several Mid-Michigan school districts cancel Friday classes as snowfall starts
File photo: Downtown bar
Two Oakland County bars temporarily lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
Fmr. Saginaw Co. Commission on Aging Employee Cindy Lou Moffit, 56
Former Saginaw County Commission on Aging case worker charged with embezzlement
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Ogemaw County towing rift leads to allegations, MSP probe

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) say it may take until October to...
MDHHS: General public may have to wait until October for COVID-19 vaccine
The Chargers aren't wasting any time jumping right into games on Monday.
Powers boys’ basketball isn’t wasting any time
The Chargers aren't wasting any time jumping right into games on Monday.
Powers boys' basketball isn't wasting any time
On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it may take until...
General public may have to wait longer for COVID-19 vaccine