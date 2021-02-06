Colder weather means more pipes could freeze the next week or two

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/5/2021) - Old Man Winter has roared back to life after a relatively mild first couple of months of the season.

And that means some home-owners may be hurrying to catch up on winterization.

There’s nothing worse than having your pipes freeze, and then have to deal with inches of water on your floor.

But there are some ways to help prevent any mishaps.

More phone calls to plumbing companies will be coming in to fix frozen or burst pipes.

Mid-Michigan’s first polar plunge could last for several weeks.

Temperatures at or below zero could pop up next week.

That’s as cold as this freezer.

And cold enough to cause homeowners headaches if they don’t take the proper precautions.

“What happens when water freezes in a pipe, that ice is actually going to expand. So, what’s going to happen is it’s going to put stress on that copper or plastic pipe. And, that’s going to cause that pipe to split,” said Hill Rd. Home Depot Store Manager Michael Thom.

Once a pipe cracks and the ice thaws, any water will have an escape route.

But, there are ways to protect your home.

Products like heat cables and tape are great preventative tools.

“Just make sure the heat tapes are plugged in, commented Goyette Residential Service Manager Mike Anson. Make sure they’re energized and functioning. If you have insulation that typically wraps your pipes, just make sure it’s intact and critters or something haven’t ripped anything down.”

Rubber insulators are another good choice to help prevent water damage.

Just cut them to length and wrap each section.

Focus on the ones around exterior walls that are more exposed to colder air.

Another tip is to run a trickle of water.

Running water will be much harder to completely ice up.

Remember, it only takes a degree or two above freezing, to prevent ice formation.

Opening cabinet doors can also allow warmer air from inside your home to circulate and moderate colder air along exterior walls.

