Free drive-thru food giveaway Saturday in Burton

The Michigan Muslim Community Council is organizing a food giveaway.
(WJHG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Muslim Community Council announced it was hosting a free, drive-thru food pickup event in Burton this weekend.

It said it would run on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courtland Center Mall parking lot on Court Street.

The food giveaway was set up to help struggling families in the pandemic.

Anyone who needed fresh groceries and produce could stop by and pick up one of the USDA food boxes.

Martus Luna Food Pantry and Grand Blanc United Methodist Church were also helping with the event.

