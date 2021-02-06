Advertisement

Frigid weekend ahead with snow chances, too

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are entering into a long and very cold stretch of weather that will stick around through the next seven days at least. There are also multiple chances for lake effect and widespread snowfall in the extended forecast.

Overnight, a few lake effect snow showers moved through the area, so roads are slippery around the area, especially on some of those back roads. One thing that is not helping us out on the roads is the cold temperatures as road salt becomes much less effective with cold temperatures. This is something to keep in mind today but also the next several days. As for the forecast for today, it’s going to be cold and windy with a few flurries or lake effect snow showers. Highs today will get near 20 degrees but with winds form west-southwest, it’ll feel colder than that. So, bundle up as you head outside today.

Late this evening and overnight, a quick shot of snow is expected to move through. This will bring around an inch of accumulation to the area and more slick roads. Overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits. Through the day tomorrow, that snow will move out by sunrise and only a few flurries will be possible through the day. We may also see a little sunshine tomorrow as well. The main story, however, will be the frigid temperatures as highs will struggle to be in the lower teens with wind chills below zero.

Another chance for some light snow will come late Monday into early Tuesday. We’ll be mostly dry Tuesday into Wednesday with just a few flurries or lake effect snow showers, but another round of accumulating snowfall could happen late Thursday into Friday. All week, temperatures will be well below average with highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits to a few degrees below zero.

