General public may have to wait longer for COVID-19 vaccine

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) say it may take until October to get the general public vaccinated. Health officials say it all depends on supply.

MDHHS announced an interim schedule for vaccination distribution on Friday. The graph shows each phase along with the months when those groups of people should receive their first dose of the vaccine.

The general public showing that they might not get the vaccine until late October or November. Dr. Khladun says that this calendar is just temporary and could change for the better.

“We just all learned last night actually that Johnson Johnson has submitted their application for emergency use approval. We have even, over the past couple of weeks gotten an additional almost 20% allocation into the state of the vaccine. So as we get more vaccine I do expect that calendar to change and for populations to be able to be vaccinated sooner,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Joel Strasz with the Bay County Health Department says with the interim schedule for vaccines the state health department is trying to give people realistic expectations as more vaccines become available. But he’s also hopeful the state will move forward with the next phase of vaccinations soon.

“It’s really frustrating for us at the local level because we just get like very small supplies to distribute week to week. I’m thinking that with the new administration in Washington and their plans to really ramp up supply. And then with the new vaccines I’m hoping and I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll really be able to start vaccinating that 1C population pretty much by end of March at the latest,” said Office Strasz.

As of Friday Strasz says they are on track to distributing two thousand doses per week. One thousand first doses and one thousand second doses.

