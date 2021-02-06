JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

As a pretty potent winter storm made its way across Mid-Michigan early Friday, the combination of snow and strong winds slowed travel down quite a bit. Accumulations of snow ranged from right around two inches, to just over five inches in the Mt. Pleasant area. Behind the widespread snow that ended Friday morning, lake-effect snow showers developed as the coldest air of the season moved in over lakes Superior and Michigan.

Scattered lake-effect snow showers and strong winds from the west-southwest will continue to be an issue right on through Saturday. In general, roads conditions will be gradually improving. However, from time-to-time, a few squalls may make road conditions treacherous, to use a word the Bay County Road Commission used Friday afternoon. As the scattered snow showers continue, temperatures Saturday afternoon will range from the teens, to around 20.

Another little batch of snow may support some light accumulations across the ABC12 viewing area Saturday night. By Sunday morning, that pattern will already be out of here. For Sunday afternoon, we will get into some sunshine, but high temperatures probably won’t touch 15-degrees. In fact, all signs are pointing to temperatures holding at well-below-average levels for another week or so. So, with some starlight at night, sub-zero lows won’t be out of the question either. - JR