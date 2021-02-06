Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The leading edge of the coldest weather this season moved into mid-Michigan Friday, and has settled in across the Great Lakes to kick off our weekend.

Temperatures managed to make it to 20 degrees in Flint, but only 19 in Saginaw.

That’s the first time, since Valentine’s Day last year, readings have slipped below 20 degrees!

Even colder weather will be with us on Sunday.

A light & fluffy snow pattern will quickly move across the Lower Peninsula, producing between a few tenths of an inch well north of the Great Lake Bay Region, to up to 2″ across the I-69 corridor.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low teens, nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wind chill values will remain below zero the entire day, so please make sure you dress in layers and limit your exposure if you’re outside.

Bring your pets inside and drip or trickle your faucets to prevent pipes from freezing.

And if you lose power, never run a generator inside your residence, even in a garage, due to the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Next week will be challenging as this bitterly cold air mass remains in place.

There could be a little more light snow Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and another possibly stronger system for the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay in the teens, with low 20s possible by Friday.

Another arctic surge is likely next weekend, on the backside of that storm system.

It looks like we might not even make it to double digits next Saturday.

