Michigan reports nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All of Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics remained steady on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,379 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 566,630. State health officials reported 19 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 14,797.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 dropped by 35 on Friday to 1,284. Of those, 1,161 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 300 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 155 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are seven fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and two fewer on ventilators.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped back slightly from Thursday’s week-long high to nearly 47,000 tests completed on Friday. The percentage of positive tests remained steady at 3.81%, which is slightly higher than the lowest percentage in four months reported Thursday.

Michigan distributed 1.818 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 870,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 947,550 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, just over 1.187 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 21,101 cases and 678 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 14,678 cases, 473 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 647 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 6,884 cases, 258 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,355 cases, 67 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gladwin, 1,218 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,418 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 1,565 cases, 51 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,113 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,457 cases, 69 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Lapeer, 4,111 cases, 114 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Midland, 4,249 cases, 56 deaths and 3,948 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 931 cases, 31 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 313 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 972 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,728 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 3,436 cases, 73 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Tuscola, 2,721 cases, 118 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

