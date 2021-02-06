Tips for staying warm during Mid-Michigan’s big freeze starting this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Temperatures in Mid-Michigan started off around freezing Friday morning, but they fell as the day continued.

Wind chills over the next few days will have everyone outdoors feeling some frigid temperatures. One doctor said everyone may want to think twice before venturing outside over the weekend.

“This is a good time to think about going out side for shorter periods of time, think about layering clothing and come inside to warm up every 20 to 30 minutes,” said Dr. Hernan Gomez of Hurley Medical Center.

Anyone who has to head outdoors should limit time in the cold and avoid doing anything strenuous.

“I would caution primarily an older person or someone with pre-existing lung or heart conditions,” Gomez said.

When temperatures dip below zero, it also doesn’t take long for any exposed skin to become at risk for frostbite.

“The issue of extended periods of time for adults or children is a thermal injury -- and by that I mean frostbite,” Gomez said. “The tip of the nose, the ears, if you’re not wearing gloves the fingertips are especially vulnerable to frostbite.”

Signs of frostbite include the feeling of pins and needles, numbness and very red skin. This can happen to exposed skin in less than 30 minutes in these kinds of temperatures.

He said frostbite and hypothermia are seen in the emergency room during frigid winter weather, but orthopedic emergencies like fractures and sprains are the most common.

“The slipping the falling on ice are the number one issue we see with weather like this,” Gomez said. “Be careful and wear proper foot gear that has good traction for sidewalks and so forth.”

Doctors also say instead of putting on one or two thick layers, everyone should wear several layers of looser fitting warm clothes. For kids, think waterproof, as anything wet will transfer cold to the body quicker.

