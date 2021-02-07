Advertisement

Detroit seeks to provide summer jobs for teens, young adults

Applications for Grow Detroit’s Young Talent are now being accepted.
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - An annual program is expected to provide summer jobs for 8,000 Detroit teenagers and young adults.

Applications for Grow Detroit’s Young Talent are being accepted until May 1 for residents ages 14 to 24.

This year marks the program’s seventh. The city expects to have provided 50,000 summer jobs since the program started.

Last summer, more than 6,000 jobs were virtual to maintain social distancing protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Director Marie Hocker says the program’s sponsors “saw it as an imperative to continue to offer these opportunities despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

