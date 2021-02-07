Frigid temperatures continue with multiple chances for snow this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Frigid weather is in place to wrap up the weekend as today will see the coldest temperatures of the season so far and some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since 2019.

After some light snow overnight, roads are slick and/or snow covered to begin the day. This snow has moved out and it looks like Sunday will be dry. Some sunshine is expected today but it’s going to be the cold air that gets all of the attention. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower teens today and with a wind from west at 10-15 mph (with gusts 20+), wind chills will be below zero almost all day. So, if you are going to be heading out today at all, wear lots of layers, cover any exposed skin, and make sure your pets are brought inside. Monday morning, our temperatures will be near zero degrees so as the kids are off to school, layer them up as well.

Cold weather is expected to continue all weeklong with afternoon highs in the teens/lower 20s and overnight lows in the single digits above/below zero. Multiple chances for light snow are also in the forecast. The first chance will come late Monday into Tuesday. This may bring another inch or two to parts of Mid-Michigan. On Wednesday, another storm system could bring some light snow to the area. Late in the week, a bit of a stronger storm will be in the area and that could bring a few more inches of snow to Mid-Michigan.

It is important to note that there are signs that by next weekend, another shot of even colder air could make its way into Mid-Michigan. We could see daytime highs struggle to get out of the single digits next Saturday.

