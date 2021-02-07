Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunday turned out to be the coldest day of winter so far, with Flint and Saginaw both in the mid-teens...shortly after midnight.

We then fell to around 10 degrees mid-afternoon, as our polar plunge settles in .

Right around midnight will be our coldest readings, near zero overnight, as we pick up a southwesterly breeze.

Temperatures continue to rise to around 6 by daybreak.

Expect wind chill values around minus 10-15.

We’ll start the week off with a light snow pattern during the evening and overnight hours, into Tuesday morning.

Snow amounts will be light, under an inch.

Still, expect some slick roads during that time frame.

Monday highs top out near 20 degrees with a “feels like” temperature only in the single digits, so layer up if you plan to spend any time outdoors.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible pretty much every day, but not much in the way of additional accumulation.

At best, temperatures will have a hard time pushing into the low 20s through Thursday.

More snow showers are expected over the weekend, as another shot of even colder air oozes into the Great Lakes and mid-Michigan.

Highs may only reach the high single digits to low teens with overnight lows below zero.

Keep in mind, if our lakes were covered in more ice, we would be significantly colder by at least ten degrees.

The lack of ice and open water will continue to modify air temperatures, but also kick up more clouds and snow showers.

