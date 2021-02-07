Advertisement

Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc

Robert Anderson had a group of patients made up of pilots and others in the aviation field.
Dr. Robert E. Anderson
Dr. Robert E. Anderson (WJRT)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Some pilots have emerged as victims of a deceased doctor who worked for decades at the University of Michigan.

Robert Anderson is at the center of a scandal at the university. He’s accused of molesting hundreds of young men there, especially athletes who saw him for injuries.

But Anderson also had another group of patients, made up of pilots and others in the aviation field who regularly needed physicals. Anderson was designated by the government as an aviation medical examiner in southeastern Michigan.

It’s not known how many people in the aviation field will make assault claims about Anderson.

The University of Michigan has acknowledged “credible allegations” against Anderson and expressed a willingness to settle cases out of court.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michigan State Police patrol car.
Arenac County man facing 20 charges in sex abuse, child porn case
The events that led to Andy Katutz's death are now being looked at by the Attorney General.
Attorney General reviewing 2017 deadly Sanilac County crash at family’s request
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Ogemaw County towing rift leads to allegations, MSP probe
Additional SNAP benefits are available for Michigan families who qualify for free or reduced...
Families of 810,000 Michigan students on free or reduced school lunches get SNAP benefits
1040 tax return.
Tax season: What you need to know about stimulus checks and unemployment benefits before you file

Latest News

The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Ron Weiser picked again to lead Michigan Republicans
Detroit seeks to provide summer jobs for teens, young adults
State Police investigate deadly explosion at baby shower in Genesee County
State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower
“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City girl who recently lost parents
“Ride for Michelle” draws dozens of jeeps in support of Bay City girl who recently lost parents