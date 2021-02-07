Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl in Kansas has died after being dragged for miles by her family’s SUV that had been stolen.

Wichita police say in a news release that the girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle Saturday while her family went inside a restaurant to get food.

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The girl tried to get out of the vehicle while it was moving but was caught in the seat belt and dragged.

Palmer stopped the vehicle several miles away. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palmer is charged with felony murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police patrol car.
Arenac County man facing 20 charges in sex abuse, child porn case
The events that led to Andy Katutz's death are now being looked at by the Attorney General.
Attorney General reviewing 2017 deadly Sanilac County crash at family’s request
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Ogemaw County towing rift leads to allegations, MSP probe
Additional SNAP benefits are available for Michigan families who qualify for free or reduced...
Families of 810,000 Michigan students on free or reduced school lunches get SNAP benefits
1040 tax return.
Tax season: What you need to know about stimulus checks and unemployment benefits before you file

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal
The riot was the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and...
Inmates attacked correctional officer, set fires in disturbance at St. Louis jail
The United States has now seen more than 460,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the most coming...
Feb. 6 marks one year since 1st COVID-19 death in US